It’s hard to find anyone not affected by substance use disorder.
Whether its personal, a family member or friend.
Drug abuse can strain relationships past their breaking point.
In tonight’s edition of feel Great Today we are talking about breaking the cycle of substance abuse.
“Warning signs of substance abuse would be is it interfering with relationships, are you using large amounts than intended. Is it becoming harder to not only stop substance use, but to also lessen use,” said Tanya Hoy who is a Substance Use Disorder counselor with Koller Behavioral Health Clinic.
Substance use disorder is a disease that affects a person’s brain, making it hard to control their use of legal or illegal drugs.
Hoy says she has recently seen an increase in meth use throughout the Northwoods.
“It’s one of those things that really has a stigma around it, that not a lot of people are talking about it, but we are seeing an increased use. Of course, there’s a lot of alcohol use that we are seeing due to the fact that alcohol is legal. That’s a big factor in that as well,“ said Hoy.
The most commonly used addictive substance is alcohol according to the states department of health services.
Hoy says step one of addressing substance use disorder is talking about it.
“The biggest thing about substance use we are trying to break that stigma right to normalize it, get to talking about it.”
After that Hoy says knowing your triggers and being mindful can help break the cycle.
“Instead of using substances as coping mechanisms, to find healthy ways to cope with either stress, anxiety or whatever those triggers may be.”
The Koller Behavioral Health Clinic offers a six-week long program in Rhinelander called C.O.P.E. to help adults beat addiction.
“Keep reaching out for support. once you reach sobriety it doesn’t stop there. you need to keep reaching out for support to continue on that journey,” said Hoy.