Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly.
But preparing before spending time in the sun can help
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great today we’ll talk about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to recover if you start to feel the effects.
“It’s all about the heat and how it affects your body,” said Dr. Rick Mayrer who is an Emergency Physician at Aspirus Rhinelander and Tomahawk.
He says heat-related illnesses can cause cramps, headache, dizziness, weakness and nausea.
“The more extreme heat stroke idea is where you’re having some actual damage done to the body. and there’s no hard line where you cross into it. It’s recognized where you start to get confused you start to get more drowsy, more off-balance, looking as if you’re drunk even if you’re not drunk. those would be pretty worrisome signs and a person should be brought in,” said Dr. Mayrer.
He says if you start feeling ill, get out of the sun immediately, drink water and use a wet cloth to cool off.
“Any common-sense cooling thing makes a big difference and don’t go get in the chores again or don’t join the party again it’s time to shut it down until evening time when things are cool.”
Dr. Mayer says people should avoid alcohol, caffeine and energy drinks before spending time outside because they dehydrate you and make you sweat more.
“They basically interfere with your mother nature mechanisms of dealing with radiation for heat. we need to get blood to our arms and our legs to get the cooling effect.”
He says certain medications can also increase your risk of a heat related illness.
“Any heart pills, blood pressure pills, a lot of our medicines for Parkinson’s disease with allergies our sleep medicines. A lot of these things have Benadryl like effects to them and they really impair your body’s ability to compensate.”