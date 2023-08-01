RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Fun in the sun could lead to emergencies.
But knowing where to go for an incident can help save time and money.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll explain the differences between the Emergency Department and Urgent Care and where you should go for certain situations.
“Summer time brings more people to the lakes so we see an increase in population alone for that and of course a lot more water related injuries,” said Dr. Rick Mayrer is an Emergency Physician at Aspirus.
He says the Emergency Department handles traumatic injuries.
“On the severe side it’s going to be the horrible car accidents, or falls off of roofs or boating accidents or snowmobile accidents or heart attacks and strokes and horrible things like that. All the different ailments like pneumonias, congestive heart failure, kidney stones, and really serious behavioral health issues.”
He says less serious illnesses can be seen at an urgent care or walk in clinic.
“Walk-in Clinic tends to be more about things you tend to go to your doctor for, but it’s an unplanned illness earache, toothache, maybe some rash and things like that or perhaps some mild injuries things where you wouldn’t need a whole bunch of X-rays or CAT Scans.”
The Emergency Department is swamped in the summer, so Dr. Mayrer says use your best judgment.
Dr. Mayrer says in the summer they see a spike in water injuries, along with heat illness and alcohol-related accidents.
“Not the good time to be picking up your chainsaws and doing chores things like that. Staying well hydrated is super important and its sneaky because you’re in the lake you’re out of the lake you feel like you’re kinda cool, but alcohol use makes you more vulnerable to heat related illnesses.”
Dr. Mayrer says people should drink plenty water, and get out of the sun if you start getting cramps, nausea or a headache.
“That’s oftentimes the heat illness starting you can intervene quickly by just getting out of the sun, cooling down making sure you’re not getting back at it to get the project done. Take the break and realize that we are governed by the laws of nature just like every machine that we work and we have to take care of ourselves.”