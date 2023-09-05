A Northern Wisconsin insurance company has expanded their footprint into Rhinelander. Klinner Insurance hosted an open house Tuesday afternoon in their new office. It's located on Anderson Street in the Debyle Office Depot in downtown Rhinelander. Insurance Agent Shane Sparks says he's happy that Klinner is joining the "Hodag family."
"We believe in supporting our community, being a part of local family events, being a part of charities," said Sparks. "We're really excited to bring our product, our insurance company, to Rhinelander to serve a wonderful group of people."
This is Klinner's sixth location. There are also offices in Eagle River, Medford, Land O' Lakes, St Germain, and Abbotsford. Klinner Insurance started in 1946.
