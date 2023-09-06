NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW)- Everyone knows by now that KISS came to Crandon to play during their end of the road tour. During their visit KISS stopped by some local businesses and met fans to show support for the area. Yeti's Drive-in located in Crandon was one of the places the rock icons visited.
“They were really nice down to earth guys, they came in walked up to the counter ordered just like any other customer, put together some interesting concoctions, came outside took pictures with fans they were very gracious and patient,” said Yeti's Drive-in owner Sara Cleereman.
The KISS concert and races brought many customers from all over to the Crandon area.
“It really is a big boom for all the little businesses here you know we have the two drive-ins that benefit from the races, we have all of the other area restaurants, hotels, the casinos, I think it just benefits everyone having a big name coming to a small town like this and then on top of the races,” said Cleereman.
Gene Simmons also made a trip out to Rhinelander to visit CT’s Deli where the owner Chef Tom Jordens got to cook for his longtime idol.
“He really embraced the deli and signed a lot of things for the employees and sat around with us and shook a lot of hands and was very humble,” said Jordens.“It was very nice to have him here not only to embrace us but the community as well."