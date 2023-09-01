CARTER, Wis. (WJFW) - Celebration was underway at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Carter, Wisconsin on Friday for the newest location of the Rock & Brews Restaurant.
"We are super excited our buddies Paul and Gene have arrived in Crandon," said Dominic Ortiz the CEO of the Potawatomi Casino Hotel.
Dominic Ortiz says this is a huge honor for Forest County.
"When we sat down with Paul and Gene and said how do we bring excitement to the Potawatomi brand and how do we elevate our game and become next level I think it was destined we would be on this path," said Dominic.
Kiss rockstars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are the co-founders of Rock & Brews, for them the goal is to provide high quality entertainment in Northern Wisconsin.
"You don’t have to go to Vegas we will bring Vegas to you, so what we are doing here is doing a state of the art installation which will be like anything you could imagine," said Paul Stanley.
"This is what it is all about you come here to the Potawatomi and you will meet culture great experience gaming food music its going to be the best time you had," said Gene Simmons.
The fun doesn’t stop there, KISS is set to perform at the Crandon international Raceway with over 60,000 expected to be in attendance.
"For us it’s like coming home it really is, because when we started out other bands are flying over the areas to play in these areas to play in Los Angeles to play New York and this is where we made our mark," said Paul. "People don’t have to apologize where they’re from or where they’re born you got a lot to be proud of we are really proud to be here," said Stanley.
While it may almost the be end of the road for KISS, they’re ready to rock and roll until the very end.
"We are going to do the best we can with what we have, there will be dirt flying and sweat flying so it will be great," said Paul.
The legendary rock band is set to have their last performance on December 2nd at Madison Square Garden.