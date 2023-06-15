CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – In case you didn’t hear, Kiss is coming to Crandon! The Forest County Potawatomi Nation is bringing the band and their End of the Road World Tour to Crandon Labor Day Weekend. Forest County Potawatomi Chairman James Crawford says the Tribe’s Milwaukee casino is undergoing renovations, and adding a new restaurant. Rock & Brews is owned by Kiss members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Chairman Crawford says that during talks about the restaurant, another topic came up. Crawford said, “My mind, and in the (Tribal) Council’s mind was well. What if we could get them up to Crandon and have them do a concert? We know they’re coming down to the end of their careers and they’re wrapping up, but they’re still rockin’ they’re still doing all kinds of legendary stuff.”
Crawford soon asked the question, “We discussed on how we could potentially bring Kiss up to Crandon, knowing that Kid Rock had been here before, and that was all presented by the race track at that time, so this time around it’s the Forest County Potawatomi that’s bringing Kiss here.”
The Rennsport Group is a motorsports marketing group that works with Crandon International Raceway. They promote the track and any events the track hosts. Marty Fiolka is the president of The Rennsport Group and is helping to prep the raceway for the concert. He explains what fans will see, “The full stage, the full stadium set-up, all the pyrotechnics, all the things that Kiss is known for will be here at Crandon Labor Day Weekend Friday night September 1st and we can’t wait to host them and all the fans too.”
Chairman Crawford says this is the Tribe’s 30th year partnering with Crandon International Raceway, and they’re proud to sponsor events that draw tourists to the Northwoods.