RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) -- The local police and fire departments, along with Children's Wisconsin, hosted a "Touch A Truck" event in Pioneer Park Wednesday morning.
Nicole Lilek, a parent educator with Children's Wisconsin, has been hosting family-oriented events all summer. She said her organization planned Wednesday's event to kindle community engagement and spark some fun.
"I love that our community members, especially our little ones, our little friends, can build these good relationships with our local officers, firefighters," said Lilek.
Firefighter Tanner Perry said it's important for the kids to warm up to the officers, so they aren't scared seeing them in full gear in emergency situations.
"Because when it comes down to it, we have to get kids out of the house," said Perry. "We don’t want them to go away from us or get scared."
Children's Wisconsin will be hosting two more events this summer, on the next two Wednesdays this month. Additional information is posted on the Children's Wisconsin Northwoods Offices Facebook page.