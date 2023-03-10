Kettlebowl holds family fun day Sunday March 12

BRYANT, Wis (WJFW) – The Kettlebowl Ski Hill is a small, volunteer run attraction about 15 miles East of Antigo on State Highway 52. It opened in 1956 with the goal of providing family friendly and affordable skiing for everyone.
Having a staff of volunteers keeps the hill’s daily admission prices to $10 for an adult and $5 for youth. Sunday, March 12 will the Kettlebowl’s last day for the season, and they’re having their annual family fun day. There are events scheduled for the entire family including a snow-cross race, candy hunt, cardboard box sled race, and for a grand finale, a water plunge.
The snow-cross race will have skiers and snowboarders turning gates and going over 10-12 jumps on their way down the hill.
Next is the candy hunt for kids under 5 years old. Younger kids will be able to dig through sawdust to find candy or even hidden money.
The most popular event might be the cardboard box sled race. With different age categories and basic rules to follow, participants will have to construct a cardboard box and have one person ride it through to the finish line. Prior to the race, cardboard sleds can be displayed at the bottom of the hill.
The final event of the day is sure to leave you cold and wet. The water plunge is a pool of waist deep water skiers and snowboarders try to skip over to the finish line. The problem is, after the first run down the hill and across the artificial pond, organizers move the starting line closer to the pond. This means racers won’t be going as fast as they need to get across the water and eventually fall into the pool. The last dry person wins the competition, until they eventually take the plunge.
With fun for the whole family, the family fun day is sure to be a hit. Bruce Thomae is the president of Kettlebowl and he says, Kettlebowl is quite the treasure.”