CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Kentuck Day Festival returned to Crandon on Saturday. This annual festival main goal is to celebrate the heritage of the area's early settlers from Kentucky.
This year this festival had over 100 different vendors selling food, art and craft and much more.
Forest County Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Leslie Meyer says that this event brings in a lot of people.
"Everybody is saying how nice the weather is and what a beautiful day it is and it’s pretty crowded down here so I think they’re having a good time," said Leslie Meyer.
Right down the street from the Forest County Courthouse, The Kentuck Klassic Car Show was also going on. Over 50 classic cars were available for car enthusiasts to enjoy.
"We have people that come from Tomahawk, we have people coming from Michigan we have great food we see lots of smiles," said Denise Bostron the Kentuck Klassic Car Show Organizer.
"I got an old 1942 Chevy all souped up, nice hot rod stuff like that," said Don Fischer. "These guys did a great job on the interior of it stuff like that, so yeah it’s a lot of fun to come to the show and see what the people got," he added.
Throughout the day a little over a thousand people enjoyed what Crandon had to offer to the community.
