TOMAHAWK, Wis (WFJW) – Each year Peter Kelley opens the gates to his private castle just north of Tomahawk. Kelley started clearing the land for his dream, a castle straight out of medieval times. Kelley Castle is located on about 120 acres of private land, but Kelley welcomes visitors one weekend a year.
For the past eight years, the Knights of the North have attended the annual opening of the gates. The Knights began in 2016 when a few friends who enjoyed medieval combat. Samual Petterson is know as Halfdan Blackowl during the re-enactments. He says, “Four of us got together with a shared interest for this sword fighting with armor, and one of our friends knew Pete Kelley so we got an invite to come and be part of this event and we’ve been coming ever since, every single year.”
In addition to combat, the Knights brought their leader, King Rowen. King Rowen has a quest for children this weekend. If kids are successful, they will be officially knighted by King Rowen. He said, “They come in and they do the kids quest and they collect the six items. It is Mermaids’ Treasure, Dragon Scales, Ghost Tears, Fairy Dust, Unicorn’s Hair, and Wizards Stones, they can come up here and get knighted by the king.” Last year, King Rowen knighted 630 children.
Kelley’s Castle will be open the remainder of the weekend at 9am. Visit their Facebook page here for more information.