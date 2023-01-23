STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department and the Portage County Ambulance are teaming up to "Keep the Heart Red" for American Heart Month.
Both departments will be working together to bring awareness to a heart-healthy lifestyle.
Beginning on January 28, a large heart will be placed on the Division St. side of the Stevens Point Fire Department.
The heart will be covered in red bulbs until March 4.
For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb. The goal is to improve heart health awareness in the central Wisconsin area and keep the heart red.
During the Month of February, the Stevens Point Fire Department will be sharing videos and educational materials promoting hands-only CPR, the Pulse Point phone app, and heart-healthy living.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com