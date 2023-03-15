THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- As the basketball season concludes, high school sports enters into spring sports. Kallie Volk from Three Lakes High School is a multi sport athlete, competing in volleyball, cross country, basketball and track and field. Along with Volk's multiple sports and activities, she's also maintained a stellar 4.0 GPA. State Championships are not foreign to her, as they've seen her face many times, for many different sports. One of which she brought home a gold medal in high jump. As we step into her senior year, Kallie is excited to race into her final track season as a high schooler.
"Sixth grade through sophomore year, my favorite sport was cross country but once I transitioned into sprinting and field events," said Kallie. "It just became my favorite."
However, Volk's last basketball game was February 24th. The BlueJays were knocked out the Regional round against Niagara. Volk jumped right into track as her first track meet is March 16th in Eagle River.
"Obviously, it's a very quick turnover but I think basketball helps me prepare for track," said Kallie. "Being in multiple sports really just eases the transition and helps prepare for the season to come."
Kallie's hard work paid off this winter as she signed her national letter of intent to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She will be joining her older sister who also runs track, Kortnie Volk. You don't earn honors in multiple sports over night.
"My sister is my biggest role model because I see her competing at the division one level at Milwaukee," said Kallie. "So she's definitely someone I look up to and I aspire to be like one day"
"Kallie's a tremendous worker she's in here three, to four times a week in the weight room", said Charlie Volk, Kallie's father and Athletic Director of Three Lakes. "She's been committed to going to camps and training outside the season."
It can be extremely difficult training in Wisconsin conditions. The team practices in the high school hallway, the gym, and sometimes the Hodag Dome. Not having the same weather conditions as some of your competitors can sometimes raise concern. But Kallie is focused on the positives.
"Definitely have to stay mentally strong through all of it because mother nature will throw everything at you," said Kallie. "Just know that better is coming so when you get outside, that's when you can really take it to the next level."