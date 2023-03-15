Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&