THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes' girls basketball team has been on fire lately. After an okay start to the season, the Bluejays have finished strong. They've won five games in a row, and were able to finish out the season in third place in a tough Northern Lakes Conference. They were 5-4 in conference play and 13-8 overall before their matchup with Goodman-Pembine on Friday.
The Patriots were 5-15 overall and 0-9 in conference play, looking to get their first conference win of the season. This is also a preview of the opening round of the playoffs for both teams, as they'll turn around and play each other at Three Lakes once again on Tuesday.
It was Senior Night in Three Lakes, and while they have a relatively young team featuring seven freshmen, they still had two seniors to honor: Kallie Volk and Karlee Weavers. Both players are three-sport athletes and are looking to continue their athletics at the next level. Volk is slated to run track for UW-Milwaukee next season. She also leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game this season. Weavers, though, has been the top scorer during their winning streak. She's scored 63 points in her last three games, and had two-games of over 20 points scored on that run.
The two-headed monster of Volk and Weavers were on a mission to win this game and ride off into the sunset with a Senior Night win. Kallie scored 21 points to lead the team in scoring and Karlee dropped 19 points to help their team walk away with a 61-15 win.
This win makes it seven in a row for Three Lakes, and they end their regular season in the best way they could have dreamed. The Bluejays improve to 14-8 on the season and 6-4 in conference play, improving their record in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Goodman-Pembine drops to 5-16 on the year and 0-10 in conference play. While they didn't get a win in the Northern Lakes Conference, they have a chance to redeem themselves and potentially eliminate a Northern Lakes Conference team on Tuesday. Both of these teams will play again on Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs in Three Lakes.