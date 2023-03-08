MERRILL (WJFW) - The Merrill Police Department's KP Dasty, is battling a significant case of blastomycosis (blasto).
According to the VCA Animal Hospital's website, "Blastomycosis is a fungal disease caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis. This fungus most commonly infects humans and animals through the respiratory tract." The fungus can spread to other parts of the body.
Chief of Police for the Merrill Police Department, Corey Bennett said in a press release that Dasty's condition is starting to improve and that he is getting closer to returning to normal.
A little more than a week ago, Dasty started experiencing various symptoms of an unknown origin. Through many trips to the veterinarian, a significant case of blasto was diagnosed.
On Sat., Mar 4, Dasty was check-in to a special care facility in Appleton receiving 24-hour care and oxygen to assist him in the fight. Chief Bennett says that he hopes that Sunday was the worst day that he will experience as he struggled to keep his oxygen levels high. He was breathing at an extremely accelerated rate, unsustainable for any person or animal.
Dasty has made great improvement since Sunday. Chief Bennett adds that there are signs that he is returning to normal. Dasty is breathing at a more normal and stable rate, he is eating, taking his meds, and moving around getting inquisitive again. Chief Bennett says that they still have a lot of progress to achieve with the fight.
Chief Bennet goes on to say that the vet bills have been costly. The K9 program with the Merrill Police Department is funded through benefactors and other donations from partners in the community. If anyone would like to assist Dasty in this fight and his future care, donations can be made to the Merrill Police Department K9 program at any time.
