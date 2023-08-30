RHINELANDER Wis. (WJFW) - Coming to James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander this Fall is a big step in the fight against food insecurity. Building on the free lunch program rolled out at Rhinelander’s three elementary schools last year, the district will now bring free meals to all students at JWMS.
During the pandemic, free school meals were offered nationally through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (C.E.P.) to provide food safety in schools. Since the easing of COVID, though, the C.E.P. mostly went back to providing food for qualified low-income students. But this year, the program will now offer free meals to all K through 8 students in Rhinelander public schools. Pat Karaba, who works for Taher Inc. as Rhinelander School District’s Food Service Coordinator, says the program will lift a burden felt by too many families.
“The main objective is just to help the families,” said Pat Karaba, who works for Taher Inc. as the Rhinelander School District’s Food Service Coordinator. “Help the students get nutritious meals, not that families can’t make them at home. But help them financially for the parents and then for the students here.”
Karaba said the program will suppress the stigma that comes with not having money for lunch at school.
“Families can just feel comfortable that their children can come to school and get a nutritious breakfast and a nutritional lunch, and not worry about anything. And so it’s a great opportunity that the district and the school board and Taher felt that we could do. And, opportunity for the children. And help the families.”
Karaba also detailed that food insecurity can disproportionately effect younger students and families.
“When they start out having children, they’re younger also. So, as they transition and the children get older, hopefully their pay scales also. And we see that with the free and reduced applications. We have more at the beginning, when they’re starting their education. And it dwindles off more into the high school because you’re now in your 40s or 50s and hopefully making more money than you did when you were 25, having that first child.”
Beyond just lifting a financial burden for parents, Karaba said that the program will help the underprivileged kids who may have felt embarrassed or overwhelmed by not having money for food at school.
“It just puts everybody on an equal plain. And they don’t have to worry about, do I have money in my account or don’t I have money in my account. Children just can walk through that door, grab their breakfast and not have to be concerned hearing that ‘I’m sorry, you know, you’re going to have to put money in your lunch account. It eliminates a lot of that embarrassment that they may feel that we don’t intend, by no means whatsoever, but that it could happen that way.”
Karaba said there’s still not a definitive answer on whether or not the program will extend to Rhinelander High School next year. Karaba also said that even though low income families no longer need to apply for subsidized meals, they should still fill out the free and reduced meal application forms, as the district still uses the data to make other accommodations for low income students and families.