MERRILL (WJFW) - A jury trial is scheduled for June for the 93-year-old Tomahawk man accused of child sex crimes.
Glenn Wagner, 93, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault, repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement, and exposing genitals parts to a child.
Court records show that Wagner was in court today for a bail/bond hearing. While in court today, Wagner's attorney filed a demand for a speedy trial. The court also denied the motion to modify his bond.
Court records also show that a jury trial is scheduled to start on June 26 and last until June 30.
Wagner was arrested on Mar. 7 after an investigation found several reports of sexual assault that occurred at a private property near Birchwood Avenue in Tomahawk.
Wagner is scheduled to be in court again on June 12 for a motion hearing.
He remains in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
