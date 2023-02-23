VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Lac du Flambeau woman who is charged with hit-and-run death from last June is scheduled to go to trial in September.
Laurie Wildcat, 24, is charged with hit and run involving death, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
Court records show that Wildcat will be going to trial from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22. Wildcat will be in court again on Aug. 15 for her final pre-trial conference.
Wildcat was in court on Wednesday for her judicial pretrial.
Wildcat pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges back on June 29.
She did post a $5,000 cash bond on July 15.
Wildcat was arrested after Alejandro Retana-Echeverria, 31, was killed by the car during the early hours of June 16 along Highway 51, North of State Highway 70.
Wildcat was allegedly under the influence at the time of the incident.
