RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A jury trial is scheduled to take place in June for the Rhinelander man accused of child sex crimes.
Thomas Dixon, 50, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault and repeated sexual assault of the same child.
Court records show that while Dixon was in court on Tuesday, defense attorney Brian Bennett wanted to schedule a jury trial date. The jury trial is scheduled to start on June 6 and last until June 8.
According to the criminal complaint, a 10-year-old referred to as 'Lisa,' told a family member that Dixon had inappropriately touched Lisa when she lived with Dixon.
In a recorded interview with a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) staff member, Lisa mentioned that Dixon would 'hug' Lisa before touching her inappropriately. Dixon would also act like he was 'better' than another family member because Dixon wouldn't hit Lisa.
Lisa had mentioned other abuse during her first visit to the CAC. The criminal complaint states that Lisa was too upset and couldn't talk about the alleged abuse that was done by Dixon.
Dixon will be in court again on Apr. 25 for a pre-trial conference.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com