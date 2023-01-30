Jury selection begins in murder trial for Antigo man

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Jury selection began Monday for an Antigo man accused of killing his mother on October 31, 2021. During a welfare check on November 1, 2021 Antigo Police discovered the body of Susan Reece, 63, of Antigo.
According to the criminal complaint, Goplin was identified leaving the Reece home by security cameras from a neighboring property. Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Goplin is currently in custody and has a one-million-dollar cash bond.
If convicted, Goplin could face life in prison.