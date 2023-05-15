MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After a historic 2022-2023 athletic season, Lakeland Union's Julianna Ouimette was named the Newswatch12 Female Athlete of the Year. Julianna was a two-sport athletes for the T-Birds, where she was no stranger to winning in both tennis and basketball.
In the fall, Julianna and her sister, Kristina, were named second team All-Great Northern Conference at the number one doubles spot, and even made it all the way to sectionals, a few games short of qualifying for the state tournament.
However, a few months later, she would eventually qualify for the state tournament, making it to the big dance in basketball. While she was a great tennis player, it was her basketball skills that brought the attention for her to receive multiple Division-1 offers, with her eventually choosing Lehigh University as her landing spot. During her senior season, Ouimette led the team in points and assists. She averaged 21.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 8.0 apg and 7.1 spg in her senior season. During her senior season, she scored her 2,000th point and broke the school's all-time career points, assists and steals record in the process.
She finished her career with a total of 2,349 points, 713 rebounds, 727 assists and 757 steals. She was a part of the Lakeland Union team that finished as undefeated Great Northern Conference champions, and was named Co-Great Northern Conference Player of the Year, along with her sister Kristina. Julianna was also a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection during her senior season. That wasn't her most impressive achievement, however. Julianna was named a finalist for Miss Wisconsin Basketball, the same award her mother and head coach, Melissa Ouimette, had won as well.
She helped lead her team to the state tournament, where she scored 30 points in a losing effort against Pewaukee. After the state tournament, she was named to the WBCA first team All-State honors. Once her career ended, Julianna finished as the 11th all-time leading scorer in Wisconsin state history, and set 18 school records.
Congrats to Julianna on a phenomenal senior season and becoming the first ever Newswatch12 Female Athlete of the Year.