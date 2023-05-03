WOOD CO. (WJFW) - The judge has ordered a competency examination for the man accused of a cold case murder from 1985.
Donald Maier, 61, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Benny Scruggs from 1985.
Court records show that Maier is unsure about keeping his attorney or representing himself. Special prosecutor, Robert John Kaiser Jr. made a statement in regards to the defendant's motion to dismiss his attorney from the case.
A judge has ordered a competency examination prior to Maier's next hearing.
No future hearing date has been scheduled yet.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com