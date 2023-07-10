A federal judge has blocked a Wisconsin school district from requiring transgender students to use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth.
The judge said Thursday that the Mukwonago Area School District must allow a transgender student to use facilities that align with their gender identity. This will temporarily block a policy approved last month by the school board according to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .
The order comes as a lawsuit was filed by an 11-year-old transgender student and her mother.
In her ruling, the judge decided that the school’s policy was causing emotional and mental harm to the student. She also said that the student’s case was likely to succeed at trial, citing a similar case in Kenosha in 2017.