PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Legislature Senate and assembly committees on sporting heritage held a joint public hearing Thursday, August 31st in Park Falls. The topic of discussion was deer management and the ongoing deer population issues in northern Wisconsin.
Around 80 people were at the meeting held at the Park Falls town hall.
Topics that were discussed included predator population affecting deer population, harvesting metrics, deer distribution across the state and other various deer population related topics.
Representative Chanz Green helped organize the public hearing; he says it's important for legislators to meet people where they are.
"I think the public's input especially because they are out in the woods, they are out hunting. They see more a lot of us do when we are in Madison. So they know more than we do about this and we represent the people down there. So these meetings are crucial. I'm glad we had it and we had a great turnout today. I was happy to see everyone show out and voice their opinion," said Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview.
Some hunters told legislators that they're seeing fewer deer in their longtime hunting spots than in years past. Another topic discussed was the on how the number of hunters is decreasing in the state with the average age of a hunter being around 65.
"From today's hearing, I really think that we pointed out a lot of the issues Northern Wisconsin are dealing with and hopefully we can go back to Madison and put a plan together that will address them," said Green.
Members of the joint committee will meet in Madison soon to discuss what they heard during the public hearing.