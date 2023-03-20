RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Finding available homes in the Northwoods is tougher than you may think. Businesses who want to attract and hire new workers have the added challenge of those employees not having a place to live.
According to Cecily Dawson, a realtor with Lakeland Realty in Rhinelander and Minocqua, there are only 28 single family homes in Oneida County under $400,000. This might be okay for people with a higher income but it leaves middle class families out in the cold.
The cost of purchasing a home has been rising dramatically over the past three years, creating a tough market.
Jim Rosenberg is the regional director with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and describes the market, “The missing middle when it comes to the housing market, I mean if you have if you’re a millionaire and you can afford to live out on the lake, fine. And if you’re low income, there may be some tax credit housing projects that you’re eligible for. But if you’re in the middle it’s kind of a tough situation.”
He says, some business owners are taking matters into their own hands and purchasing homes for their workers to rent a space. Ultimately, this is only a short-term solution to a growing problem. Rosenberg says, “If you can bring more housing units into the market at any price point, high low and in-between. Bringing in more supply in is going to be helpful in the long run for everyone.”