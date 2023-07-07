Jagler's Townline Market: 51 years of tradition

WAUSAU, Wis (WJFW) – Jagler’s Townline Market has been in business since 1972. Dave Jagler’s parents purchased a neighborhood grocery store and they turned the back portion into a butcher shop. 51 years later, the meat market is one of most awarded in the area, winning the Wausau Daily Herald’s 2023 Community Choice Awards for the Best of Marathon County. Dave says, “We have so many customers that have been coming here for years, now that I’ve been 50 years I see parents, and now you see their kids and their grandkids coming in.”
He says the market supplies over 25 restaurants with hand-pattied burgers, including The Great Dane Pub in Wausau and Rachel’s Roadside in Wittenberg. An employee from Rachel’s Roadhouse was picking up an order for 400 burger patties the morning of July 5; he said they ran out of burgers the night before (July 4) and they called Dave at 8:30 in the evening. Dave told Rachel’s Roadhouse the order would be ready for pick up the next morning. Townline Market has built their reputation on their name. Dave says, “I’m very picky as to what I get, if it’s not something I would want, we send it back.”
He says the most popular items on the menu are the ribeye and tenderloin steaks. They also have 15 varieties of homemade brats and feature deli salads made from 50+ year old recipe cards. Tradition and hard work have been the pillars of success for Townline Market.