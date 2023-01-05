(WJFW) - NFL star J.J. Watt posted on social media sharing a wild gift that a fan sent him.
The former Wisconsin Badger posted on Twitter that a fan sent him a taxidermized Badger as a gift before his last game on Sunday.
"I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years," said J.J. Watt on Twitter. " This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."
There is no word on who sent Watt the Badger.
Watt announced on Twitter last week that this will be his last season in the NFL. His last game will be on Sunday as the Arizona Cardinals are on the road taking on the San Francisco 49ers.
