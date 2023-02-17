RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- At approximately 8:35am Friday morning, the official journey to state championships began. The Rhinelander boys swim team have been making a splash all year securing back-to-back Conference and Sectional Championships. However, the goal was always for the biggest trophy to be brought to the home of the Hodags. This is a story of the underdogs. They have been ranked short of Shorewood all year because of no "stand out" swimmers. That being said, they have heart, resilience, and depth. Although the stats weren't on their side for the victory, they still had unwavering faith in themselves.
"We knew we could go out and win it but it didn't seem like anyone else knew that," said Charlie Heck. "So we had to go and prove everyone wrong and we knew if we hit our times, that we could do this."
The Hodags were trailing in third behind Shorewood and McFarland after five events. At this point in the meet they placed second in the 200 medley relay, Daniel Gillingham placed fourth in the 200 IM and Zacha King placed fifth in the 200 IM. As the meet continued and the standings continued to shift, you could feel the shift in energy for the Hodag fans and Coach Jenny Heck.
"We always knew we had to stick with the plan, whether we swim a little faster or slower and move up and down in place, not to let that become a head game,"said Coach Heck. “We said a little prayer before the race and we thanked God for all of our family and everyone who supported us.”
The Hodags now trailed Shorewood by 39 points after winning the 200 freestyle relay. Gaber, Gillingham, Fugle and Heck set a new school record of 1:27.00. Zacha King secured a silver in the backstroke and Jack Antonuk taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke pushing their points up to 226 heading into the last event. The Hodags would have to get fourth in the final event and Shorewood, the top-seed, couldn't place first. At this point in the meet, the team knew what they needed to do and team captain; Charlie Heck had full confidence in his teammates.
“We prayed, and we knew that our hard work would pay off and we trusted those guys in the 400, they swam crazy times, faster than anything I could’ve imagined,” said Charlie. “Everyone set it up, and those guys, they went out there and finished it and brought it home, it’s amazing.”
The Hodags got fourth in the final event while Shorewood got second. Securing Rhinelander boys swimming with their first State Championship trophy. The team could finally breathe and let their emotions free as they watched their team swim the meet winning race.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Coach Heck. “It’s everything that they wanted all season, you know we didn’t always want to say it, because we wanted to remain humble and just keep working hard but they really worked hard and everything fell in the right place tonight.”
Finally, at approximately 8:15pm, the Hodags claimed their first WIAA D2 State Championship title with the team of Heck, Antonuk, Fugle, Gillingham, Gaber, King, Denis, and O’Malley. Totaling 256 points beating McFarland (250.5) and Shorewood (249).