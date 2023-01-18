PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Isaiah Deitz is a senior Guard from Chequamegon High School. He received his first Division-2 offer from Concordia University St. Paul on January 1st. A little under two weeks later, Deitz committed to the university.
"After a great visit with the coaches, I felt welcomed," said Deitz. "The team made me feel like I was apart of a family and with the players they had, and the coaching staff I knew I'd fit in great there."
Isaiah was also being looked at by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, but ultimately he had his heart set on Concordia University St. Paul.
"A lot of it comes down to leadership and I think with my leadership I have a lot to bring to the program," said Deitz. " And with the family part of it, that can bring a lot of success to the program especially at the level their playing at."
Not every athlete gets an opportunity to play for a D2 University. It takes good work ethic and determination. Head Coach Tollakson spoke about what makes Isaiah different.
"He doesn't just talk about being a better player, he goes and does what it takes to get there," said Tollakson. " He comes in at 6am, and he comes in when his friends are doing fun things during the summer, Isaiah s doing something related to basketball."
Isaiah Deitz's official signing ceremony will be this Friday.