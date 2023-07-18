Manitowish Waters, WI. (WJFW)- As time goes by many memories are made in our daily lives and one Ironwood couple has made many throughout their marriage.
“Wait a minute I start doing the math in my head, and I said how did that happen," said Richard.
Richard and Georgene Grenfell met when they were kids at the age of 12 and 10 after Richard’s family moved next door. 77 years later they’re still together.
“And the next-door neighbor in the new home we moved into happened to have this sassy little girl that kept asking me silly questions and I found out that I was really comfortable with her even when some of the questions were, I didn’t want to answer," said Richard.
The couple is now celebrating 70 years of marriage this year in Manitowish waters where they spent their honeymoon.
“On our 25th wedding anniversary we renewed our vows, our 50th, our 60th and this week we went to church and had a mass for us and we renewed our vows again,” said Georgene.
Richard and Georgene have 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Their daughter Debra says that watching her parents through the years has inspired her through her own marriage.
“They know what their core values are and they live with them and stick to them so that’s what I think makes it work for them,” said Debra.
With many years of marriage Richard and Georgene say that it is important to always remember why you married each other in order to get through difficult times.
“Friendship is very important and understanding each other without creating any arguments over a misunderstanding,” said Richard
Richard and Georgene said that they look forward to what the future years of their marriage have in store.