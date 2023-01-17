Tim Nordby likes to stay on top of things.
“Every day, we’re talking with Toyota and making sure that we’re understanding what’s going on," said Nordby, who is the Toyota & GM General Sales Manager in Rhinelander.
Over the last few years, Nordby has noticed a trend.
“We used to have a bunch of cars, if anybody’s driven by our lot, they can see all the new Toyota’s or all the new GM’s, and now when you drive by, you kind of wonder where all the cars are," said Nordby.
Nordby says there are a number of reasons for that.
“We’ve had a lot of different challenges from production, to shipping, to all the logistics. It’s just getting the car from produced to here," said Nordby.
But the cars are coming in, slowly but surely. Chuck Doemel at OK Used Cars of Rhinelander has a similar story.
“Our lot right now is a little on the thin side," said Doemel. "We’re down to about 20 cars. Normally at this time of year, we’d have 30 to 40 cars.”
Doemel says the vehicles are “trickling in,” and that the inventory shortage isn’t as big of a problem for used car dealerships.
“People are still going to come and buy cars, they’re going to trade cars in," said Doemel.
Both dealerships know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and that one day their lots will be full again.
“It’s definitely going to get better," said Nordby. "We don’t know what the next shortage is, or what the chips are, or what the next situation is, but we’re always ready for the challenge and how we can help the guests the best.”
