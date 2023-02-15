THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes' girls basketball team has had a solid season. A 13-8 overall record with a 5-4 conference record, the Bluejays were able to finish in third place in a tough Northern Lakes Conference. While their first half of the season wasn't what they hoped for, Three Lakes has looked unstoppable in the second half. The Bluejays have won nine out of their last 12 games, including a current five-game winning streak. Three Lakes co-head coach Michele Brown says that, even though this run came out of nowhere, she's glad it's happening.
"All the time they put in is really paying off," said Brown. "I'm not sure what sparked it, but I'm happy to take it."
This Friday, in their final regular season game of the year, Three Lakes is having their Senior Night, where they will honor their two standout seniors, Kallie Volk and Karlee Weavers. Volk leads the team with 15.1 points per game, and Weavers is second on the team with 8 ppg. However, Weavers has been on a mission, scoring over 20 points in her previous two games. Scoring isn't the only thing these two girls dominate at on the hardwood. Volk and Weavers both lead the team in rebounds with 16 per game between the two of them.
Senior Night's can be bittersweet for both players and coaches. For players, it's a send-off before they go on to do great things at the next level, whether that's college or the real world. For coaches, it's the culmination of all the time and effort you put in to developing your players as not only athletes, but people as well. The other Bluejays co-head coach, Tony Pharo, recognizes these bittersweet moments.
"Senior night is great," said Pharo. "But, for a coach, it's kind of a sad time, because you move on and you realize that there's only a few days left that you get to spend with these kids before they go off and start their lives and go to college and whatever they're going to do."
One reason that Three Lakes took awhile to find success is the lack of experience on the team. The Bluejays currently have seven freshmen on their roster. However, extraordinary leadership ability from Volk and Weavers helped turn this team into a force to be reckoned with. "Since there's a lot of freshmen playing at the varsity level, we've been able to kind of coach them on the court a lot," said Weavers.
After a little bit of experience, Volk says that her team is ready to take on anyone.
"The beginning was a little rough because we haven't all played with each other," said Volk. "But, now that we know how we play and how we play together, I think it's all just coming together at the right time."
With the playoffs starting next week and the Bluejays' final home game a few days away, this is the absolute right time for the team to start winning. Three Lakes has all the momentum in the world right now, and they're looking to capitalize off of that and make a deep run in the playoffs.
"It would be really nice to get a regional championship," said Weavers. "I know it's going to be a challenge, but I think if we play like we know we can, we can win."
While winning a regional championship would be a great achievement for this team, coach Pharo is proud of what they’ve accomplished already.
"That's all we can ask for as coaches, is they give a hundred percent," said Pharo. "If they give a hundred percent, no matter what the outcome is, we're going to be proud of them, and that's where we're at."
While Three Lakes is hoping to make a deep playoff run, they're focused on their next two matchups with Goodman-Pembine, as well as making sure their two seniors get the credit they deserve.
"This is an exciting part of the year," said Pharo. "But, it's also one of the saddest part of the times of year, because you're going to lose two of your players that you've built such a bond with."
Three Lakes' senior night and final regular season game will be this Friday against Goodman-Pembine. After that game, the Bluejays will play Goodman-Pembine at home once again in the opening round of the playoffs, where they will look to make it six and seven wins in a row.