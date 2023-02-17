MADISON - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding anglers to remove portable ice shanties from Wisconsin Waters.
The deadline for the ice shanty removal is quickly approaching. Here are the deadlines for various parts of the state:
• Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20
• Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1
• Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 5
• Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15
• Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 19
Portable ice shanties can be used after the dates as long as ice fishers remove them daily.
The DNR does not monitor ice conditions but are reminding fishers that ice is never 100 percent safe.