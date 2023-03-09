Ice fishing heats up as the ice melts

NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – Ice fishing in March can be very productive for panfish like perch, crappie and bluegill. However, warming temperatures and melting snow can make potentially dangerous ice conditions.
Scott Brandenburg is the owner of Scotties Bait and Tackle says, ““I would recommend snowmobile right now because of the 12 inches of solid snow, however ATV’s, UTV’s are all safe as long as you stay away from the channels, pinch points and bridges.”
Tod Tyler, owner of Eagle Sports in Eagle River echo’s Scott and says, “The chain especially, stay clear of the channels for the most part, you never know it may look frozen over but there may be only an inch.”
With general ice safety out of the way, Scott and Tod share tips for catching your next slab crappie or jumbo perch.
Scott says “As the ice starts to melt and deteriorate, the water starts going down the holes, the crappies get active.” He also says anglers should head to mid-lake basins where suspended crappies hang out this time of year.
To target crappies, Scott suggests using tip-downs and jig poles with small hooks (sizes 12-16) and crappie minnows.
Tod Tyler instructs anglers to fish the past summer’s weed edges and to use a camera to look for green weed-beds to target bluegills and crappie.
Whatever anglers choose to target, both Scott and Tod recommend taking safety ice picks, ice cleats, and letting someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.