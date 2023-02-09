RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodags faced-off with Medford February 7th with the hopes of winning and helping a teammate to her career high. Ava Lamers was 25 points away from reaching the 1,000 point milestone in her career. She knew it was obtainable but didn't want it to be her only focus. Lamers is an all-around talented athlete with many impressive attributes such as team captain of the Rhinelander soccer team, playing on the Rhinelander volleyball squad and having a high grade point average. She's the only senior on the team, which has pushed her into the leadership role with the help of Coach Clark.
"He really helps me, he kind of threw me into the fire my freshman year," said Lamers. "We had a really good team that year with Cynthia Beavers and Kenedy Van Zile, and they let me learn and play off of them which has helped me a lot."
Ava shows that she cares a lot about the team in her work ethic and the way she makes them feel welcomed. Her positive attitude makes a difference to her teammates and in the community.
"She's very positive, she takes it upon herself to make everyone feel included or feel special and apart of the team," said Clark. "It doesn't matter if you're a freshman that's never played before, a junior, or my youth kids, everyone knows who Ava Lamers is."
Ava has a very humble spirit and simply wants the best for her team. She constantly refocuses the attention on the success of her team and what she can do for them. That being said, when it was time to celebrate her personal achievement, she felt the love and support but still remained selfless.
When Coach Clark called a timeout to celebrate her 1,000th point, Clark said that Lamers was more concerned about the outcome of the game than her achievement. Clark responded and said "it's okay to take a little moment to recognize what you've accomplished and we'll make sure we win this game for you as well."
Rhinelander is scheduled to play the number one team, Lakeland Union, in the Great Northern Conference on Friday, February 10.
Congratulations to Ava Lamers on scoring 1,000 points.