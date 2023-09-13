ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)- Saturday September 16 marks the start of the 2023 crossbow and archery deer season that will run through January 7, 2024. With so many people getting ready it is important for hunters to make sure their deer stands are up to date on safety precautions.
According to the Wisconsin D.N.R. past surveys say that one-quarter of bowhunters have experienced a fall or near fall from an elevated stand in the past.
“Check all your equipment over and make sure that there is no loose bolts and make sure your straps are weather checked and replace them if they need to be," said Brian Waldvogel the Manager at J's Archery Pro Shop.
While the safety harness’s primary function is to keep the person secure Waldvogel says that the equipment could also be used as a beneficial device while in the trees.
“It’s actually a really nice tool to use, helps making or helps hanging tree stands a lot easier so it's not only a safety factor but it’s a tool that you can use in your arsenal that will actually help you.”
If it is your first time bow hunting make sure you know where to connect your harness to the tree.
“Your point of contacts, make sure your footing and you have multiple point of contacts on the tree limbs, you know tree steps, whatever it may be that you’re climbing up," said Waldvogel.
It is also important to let someone know when you are going and when you plan to return. As well as to have a survival kit and first aid equipment in case you're in a place with no cell service.
“Always make yourself aware of safety everybody wants to be successful but you got to be safe and successful,” said Waldvogel.
For more information on the season people can visit dnr.wisconsin.gov