UPDATE: Human remains were found inside a residence that caught on fire earlier this morning in the Village of Elderon.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the victim until a positive identification can be made as well as notifying the family.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
State Highway 153 west of State Highway 49 is now back open to traffic.
ELDERON (WJFW) - Firefighters are continuing to battle a house fire on State Highway 153, in the Village of Elderon this morning.
State Highway 153 west of State Highway 49 is currently closed because of the fire. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to find an alternate route to avoid the area.
Around 4 a.m. Thursday, The Marathon County 911 Center received a call of a house fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered that the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
There is no word on if there are any injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
