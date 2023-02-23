Weather Alert

...GRADUALLY IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... The winter storm that affected the region since Tuesday night will continue to slowly lose its grip on the area this afternoon. Periods of light snow will continue across central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation will be light--under an inch. Travel conditions should continue to slowly improve as highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to allow for extra time if you will be traveling across the area this afternoon.