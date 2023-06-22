North Central, WI. (WJFW)- Low supply and high demand is a recipe for rising prices...
and that's exactly what's happening in the Northwoods housing market.
According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association that imbalance in supply and demand are driving up prices and pricing many people out of the market. This can make it difficult for young adults looking to buy their first home.
“It’s gotten tighter each of the last few years, as of for instance May of this year the statistics compared to May of last year the sales volume for Oneida county has actually dropped about 13 percent,” said Tomahawk realtor Ed Raasch.
“As far as state wide we are operating on about 2.8-month supply of inventory to sell. In what would be considered a normal or ideal market we would have about 6 months of inventory to sell, so we’re far short on the listing side of inventory,” said Raasch
The median price of homes in Wisconsin has increased almost 8% since May of 2022. With the federal reserve raising interest rates that drives up mortgage payments. But because inflation is cooling… Raasch hopes interest rates will come back down which will benefit potential buyers.
“As far the housing side of things goes, the numbers are coming in more favorable, so hopefully we will maybe see a downturn in the interest rates you know, and obviously that will have a positive effect,” said Raasch.
Even with high interest rates and high prices… Raasch still says there are still plenty of buyers out there which will benefit those looking to sell.
“The market is still solid, prices are still solid, there is still buyer traffic waiting for that listing to hit you know type scenario. The biggest thing is just have your plan in order because if you come on the market there is a very good chance you are going to sell and so you need to know where you are going next and what your plan is,” said Raasch.