Hooked on Nokomis hosts 2nd annual Rock the Barn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Two years ago, Cheryl and her husband Mark came up with the idea of opening their Hooked on Nokomis wedding and event barn for a final send off to Tomahawks Fall Ride. After last year's hit, they decided to hold their “Rock the Barn” event again.
“Last year when everything was ending we had so many people coming over from the campground and around town and we were cleaning up and they were like ‘can we get a drink’," said Casey.
Along with their Rock the Barn event, Hooked on Nokomis hosts many different occasions throughout the year. Mark Casey says events like these are great ways to get out and have fun.
“It’s good to get out of the house with your wife and be able to do something," said Casey. "‘Let's go to a comedy show, let's go to the dueling pianos’. That's kind of what this is for.
While events like that help bring them business, Cheryl Casey says seeing people have fun makes it all worth it.
“We love Fall Ride and we also do weddings here and then a bunch of little events with bands, said Casey. "We just enjoy what we do, we love the crowd, we love all the people.”