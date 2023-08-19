TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- One of the most entertaining football rivalries in the Northwoods: Rhinelander vs. Tomahawk. This game has history, and will become a regular occurrence for the Great Northern Conference in one year. Now, though, they will duke it out at hatchet Stadium for the final time as non-conference opponents.
Last season, Tomahawk upset Rhinelander to spark a forgettable season for the Hodags, and a solid start to the season for the Hatchets. Because of this, Rhinelander was looking to avenge their loss, and do it in enemy territory.
For the Hatchets, it was Dewey Reilly's first game as head coach for Tomahawk, and he was looking to set the tone for the rest of the season and get a win over his team's rival and future conference opponent in Week 1.
Set the tone he did. The Hatchets came out firing, with a touchdown from Rex Reilly in the first quarter putting them on the board first. Then, a pair of big touchdowns from Brayden Larson, the first being 58 yards and the second one 88 yards, put Tomahawk up 21-0 near the end of the first half.
But, Rhinelander was able to head in the locker room with some hope, as James Heck ran in a touchdown to make it 21-6 at halftime, putting the Hodags right in it as they got the ball to start the second half.
Then, in the second half, a chaotic comeback ensued. James Heck ran in for two more touchdowns to bring them right back in it. However, after one of the touchdowns, a failed two-point conversion still had Rhinelander trailing 21-19 in the fourth quarter.
With only a few seconds left, the Hodags and their speedy offense was able to drive the ball down the field, and get into field goal territory. 3.3 seconds left in the game, a shot at redemption on the line, and Landon Bates hits the game-winning 19-yard field goal to win the game for Rhinelander. The Hodags would go on to win it 22-21, and were one of only two GNC teams to walk away with a win in the opening week.
The win was massive for Rhinelander, as they spoil Coach Reilly's debut, beat their rival and avenge last season's loss, and they did it in epic fashion. With the win, the Hodags improve to 1-0 on the season. Rhinelander will look to make it 2-0 on August 25th when they have their home opener against potential future Great Northern Conference opponent Wausau East.
With the loss, Tomahawk falls to 0-1 on the season, and will look to get their first win of the season on August 25th, when they take on another Great Northern Conference team in Lakeland Union in Minocqua.