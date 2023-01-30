MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After two postponements of the Double Dual Meet held at Lakeland Union High School; Tomahawk, Rhinelander, and Lakeland were finally able to compete.
TEAM SCORES:
Rhinelander 117 vs. Tomahawk 31
Tomahawk 63 vs. Lakeland Union 32
Rhinelander 121 vs. Lakeland Union 15
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. RHS A 1:46.85
2. RHS B 1:48.17
3. LUHS A 2:09.93
200 Yard Free
1. Dennis, Shawn RHS 2:06
2. O'Malley Dolan RHS 2:09.46
3. King, Zacha RHS 2:10.01
200 Yard IM
1. Antonuk, Jack RHS 2:15.97
2. Heck, Charlie RHS 2:16.29
50 Yard Free
1. Gaber, Carter RHS 23.01
2. Gillingham Daniel RHS 23.04
3. Fugle, Mathias RHS 23.43
100 Yard Fly
1. King, Zacha RHS 59.77
2. Antonuk, Jack RHS 58.95
3. Hanse, Zach THS 59.36
100 Yard Free
1. Dennis, Shawn RHS 53.82
2. O'Malley Marcus RHS 55.41
3. Zastrow, Sam THS 56.77
500 Yard Free
1. Gaber, Carter RHS 5:39.49
200 Yard Free Relay
1. RHS A 1:38.60
2. THS A 1:46.77
100 Yard Back
1. Gillingham, Daniel RHS 59.87
2. Fugle, Mathias RHS 1:03.91
3. Meier, Dave LUHS 1:09.91
100 Yard Breast
1. Hanse, Zach THS 1:06.34
2. Heck, Charlie RHS 1:10.64
3. Malyshko, Kirill LUHS 1:18.17
400 Yard Free Relay
1. RHS A 3:32.71
2. RHS 3:49.13
3. THS 4:25.65