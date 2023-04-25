RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Rhinelander and Tomahawk were on the wrong end of some bad losing streaks going in to their matchup on Tuesday. The Hodags dropped six straight games, with four of those being against Great Northern Conference opponents. The Hatchets were on a three-game losing streak, but none of those losses were against GNC teams, so they were sitting in 5th place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
Overall, the Hodags held a 4-9 record, going 1-4 in Great Northern Conference games, while Tomahawk was 1-4 overall and 1-1 in conference games, sitting right at .500.
Tomahawk was looking to take down their conference rival at home in Rhinelander's Hodag Dome, and did so with a hot start. The Hatchets scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Hodags responded, and did so in a big way, scoring seven unanswered runs to win it 7-1.
With the win, Rhinelander snaps it's six-game losing streak and four-game conference skid as well. The Hodags improve to 5-9 overall and 2-4 in Great Northern Conference games. The Hatchets fall to 1-5 on the season, and have now lost four straight games. They also fall below .500 in conference games, and are now 1-2 in Great Northern Conference games.
Rhinelander will look to make it two wins in a row on Thursday, when they travel to Antigo to take on one of their other rivals at Al Remington Field. Tomahawk will look to snap their four-game losing on Thursday, when they host a very young and dangerous Mosinee team.