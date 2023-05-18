Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY... An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday. The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor impacts to air and land travel.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FRIDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in effect for all of Friday. This advisory affects people living in central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the region overnight and continue Friday. Fine particulate matter concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov