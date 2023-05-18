RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's baseball team has struggled this season, but have been able to pull together some recent wins to gain some momentum before the season ends in a week. The Hodags have won two out of their last three games, including an 11-3 win over Tomahawk at Tyler Kahle Memorial Park on Monday. On Thursday, the Hodags took the field oce again against the Hatchets, but this time on their own turf.
Overall, Rhinelander was 5-11 on the season and 3-7 in the Great Northern Conference, putting them in sixth place. Tomahawk, on the other hand, is still looking for their first win this season. The Hatchets are 0-15 on the season and 0-11 in conference play, putting them in seventh place in the Great Northern Conference.
Rhinelander brought the pressure to Tomahawk, scoring runs early to get it done on offense and not allowing a hit for the first few innings on defense. When your offense and defense is clicking like the Hodags' were on Thursday, it usually results in a win, and that's exactly what happened as Rhinelander took the big conference win 13-1.
With the win, Rhinelander improves to 6-11 on the season, and have now won three out of their last four games. The Hodags also improve to 4-7 in conference play, and can sneak up to fourth place in the Great Northern Conference with a win.
Tomahawk falls to 0-16 on the season, and are still looking for their first win. They also fall to 0-12 in conference play, and because this was their conference finale, will finish winless in the Great Northern Conference as a result.
Rhinelander will look to keep their hot streak going when they travel to Minocqua on Saturday to take on Lakeland Union in their conference finale. If the Hodags win, they will move up to fourth place in the Great Northern Conference. Tomahawk is still looking for their first win of the season, and will hope to get it on Friday when they travel to Wittenberg-Birnamwood to take on the Chargers in a non-conference game.