RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In the United States, more than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer's. And with one in three seniors dying from complications with the disease, Alzheimer's kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined. So, to help find a cure for this terrible disease cities and towns across the nation hold the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“A lot of the families that come tell me that they like the Walk to End Alzheimer's because it gives them a sense of control over the disease and gives them a chance to make a difference for other people who have been affected," said St. Pierre.
Julie St. Pierre says that an event like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a way to bring people together.
“I think that Alzheimer’s is a disease that sometimes leaves people really feeling isolated and alone and when they come to the walk and they see 300-400 other people who have been impacted by the disease, they realize they’re not alone," said St. Pierre.
This year's walk featured 317 participants who raised over $100,000 dollars towards providing essential funds to help support finding a cure for the disease. Diane Vanlandingham says the community's support for this year's walk has been special.
“It means everything to me," said Vanlandingham. "Just the show of people and how much money we have raised so far this year. From the bottom of my heart I cannot thank the people enough that have done all the work this year to raise the money and be here today.”