Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG AND PATCHY FROST EXPECTED TONIGHT... Areas of ground fog may become locally dense fog across central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin late tonight. Rapid reductions of visibilities below one quarter mile are possible in the fog, which could make the Monday morning commute hazardous at times. Where fog develops, visibilities are expected to improve in a couple hours after sunrise. Use caution on your Monday morning commute should you encounter dense fog. In addition, temperatures are forecast to fall into middle 30s at some locations across north-central Wisconsin. Patchy frost may develop with temperatures this cold that could result in damage to cold sensitive plants.