RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Every County and Tribe in Wisconsin has a Veterans Service Office. They are accredited professionals who advocate for Veterans and the care they deserve. Various county and tribal agencies sponsored a Veteran’s Service Expo Friday at Rhinelander’s Hodag Dome. Over 72 booths were staffed with agencies like the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
Tammy Javenkoski is the Veterans Service Officer for Oneida County and helped organize the event. She says, “this is great way to not only tell them not only do we exist, we’re here right in your county to help you. But it’s a way to tell them about benefits they have, because there are so many benefits out there, and it’s hard for us to you know get that word out.” By noon, the event had drawn more than 300 people from across the Northwoods.
One organization in attendance was the Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, a small non-profit located in Gleason. Vickie Reetz and her husband Otto own and operate the organization, which aims to provide veterans with opportunities to relax. Reetz says, “we empower Wisconsin veterans, by getting them back into the outdoors, we take them on hunting and fishing trips across the United States, and we also run a hobby farm, but all of our services to veterans are free, they never pay.”
The Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, like many, doesn’t charge for their services. Tammy Javenkoski says, “every veteran should know, that they, in Wisconsin they have a county veterans services office, and that should always be their first point of contact for veteran’s benefits.”