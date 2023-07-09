Hodag Country Fest EMS see calm year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Hodag Country Fest’s Emergency Medical Services have been helping keep guests safe for years. Featuring a staff of 45-50 members, there are always people available to help those in need. Cathay Stange has been working EMS at the event since 1991 and she talked about some of the most common cases she has seen throughout the weekend.
“Primarily dehydration, and it’s been much better in the last couple of years," said Stange. "We use to have 20-30 patients come through here in a day when I first started. But now we have under 40 in the whole week.”
Stange said it's really important for people to pay attention to their surroundings in order to stay safe.
“Be aware of their surroundings. You know watch what’s around you and watch where you are going and just be aware,” said Stange.
This years Hodag Country Fest is coming to a close tonight however plans for next years event are already underway. More information can be found on the Hodag Country Festival Website hodag.com