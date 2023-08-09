RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Learning how to ride a bike at a young age can be challenging, but one local BMX club teaches kids as young as 8 months old while doing it in style.
The Hodag BMX club is a place for kids to learn how to ride a bike while making it competitively fun.
Bicycle motocross or better know as BMX is organized bike racing on a dirt track and trick riding. The Hodag BMX located at West side park in Rhinelander has kids racing as young as 8 months old.
“From basically the time you can walk on you can be down here riding, One of the coolest things that was invented a little over a decade ago is called a push bike, so it teaches the kids to balance riding on a bike first before you learn pedal so you learn to balance, said Robbie Deede the Track Operator at Hodag BMX club.
The club can teach those wanting to learn and has the equipment and bikes in order for people to try out before purchasing their own.
“This has been amazing the community is awesome when we first got involved I didn’t have a clue of what we were doing and everyone here helped out so much," said Amber Windorf the mother of Braxton Windorf who is a Hodag BMX club rider.
There are different levels of competition based on age that square off April through October.
“It’s fun because you get to race other people and if they’re faster then you, you just chase them down and then you’ll get faster,” said Jackson Wergin a Hodag BMX club rider.
Being out on the track can bring a level of enjoyment that kids can love.
“A few things that are synonyms with being a kid and feeling like a kid and one of them is riding a bike and you know when you get out there there’s not much else you can think about other than just riding,” said Deede.
The club meets on Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public of every age.