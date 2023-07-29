WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The Hmong Wausau Festival returned to Marathon County this weekend.
The main purpose is to celebrate the Hmong community by shedding light on sports, music and arts. This event attracts thousands of people all over the country to Central Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is home to 50,000 Hmong people. Over 7,000 calls Marathon County their home.
The event will continue on Sunday. Doors will be open to the public at 8AM at People's State Bank Sports Complex.
