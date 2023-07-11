EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Trees For Tomorrow started out focused on landowner assistance, and distribution of tree seedlings that would re-forest the Northwoods. Today, they now focus on preparing the next generation to become responsible towards nature.
“Trees for tomorrow was founded in 1944 as a way to reforest the cutover that had happened in the Northwoods," said Welnetz. "Shortly thereafter they discovered and realized that there needed to be an educational component.”
Trees for tomorrow provides many different programs to the Northwoods community. Juli Welnetz said teaching sustainable practices is their goal.
“We have students and kids from all over coming and teaching just that. I mean it is our mission statement,” said Welnetz.
Mandy Gingerich said their programs help people appreciate nature.
“I think they can get a better understanding of their own environment that they live in and help promote our sustainability themselves," said Gingerich.
Welnetz said seeing students learn about sustainability is gratifying.
“We get to see students here with those Ah-ha moments and its exciting and there’s always something different going on here,” said Welnetz.
Trees for tomorrow has several different recurring events throughout the year. More information can be found on their website at treesfortomorrow.com