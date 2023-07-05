Di Wu knows the value of telling a good story.
“I think every story can touch people's hearts,” said Wu.
As the Rainbow Hodags’ co-advisor and the president of their planning committee, he arranges monthly hangouts for students to find community and support during the school year.
“We are organizing a lot of community events, just trying to promote diversity and inclusive inclusion for all community members,” said Wu.
And while students are away over the summer, his focus turns outward.
“We really want to just open up opportunities for people in the Northwoods, to try and to listen to LGBTQ communities stories, and to learn about them,” said Wu.
That’s why the Rainbow Hodags welcomed the We Will Always Be Here display, to tell local LGBTQ plus stories.
“This display is trying to tell eight different individuals from Wisconsin history that have made some big impact into the community,” said Wu.
The display is located right here at the Nicolet College Lakeside Center, in the library on the third floor.
“We are trying to amplify their voices and help people to understand that LGBTQ community has existed in Wisconsin for a long time,” said Wu.
The display features the relatively unknown stories of LGBTQ trailblazers from the badger state. Wu hopes that the display will communicate their desire to belong.
“We want to be part of the community, we want to be acknowledged, we want to be welcomed, we want to be loved,” said Wu.
The display is available to the public until the Pride Festival on July 15th. If you are interested in volunteering or learning more, head to the Northwoods Pride Website.